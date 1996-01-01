One of the earliest studies of the impact of biological factors on sexual orientation found that if the mother experienced severe stress during the second trimester
the chance of a female child developing a same-sex sexual orientation is significantly higher.
the chance of a male child developing a heterosexual orientation is significantly higher.
the chance of either a male or female child developing a same-sex sexual orientation is significantly lower.a
the chance of a male child developing a same-sex sexual orientation is significantly higher.