Barabbas was in the early stages of analyzing some survey data he had collected. To get a sense of how his respondents endorsed one of the survey items, Barabbas listed all the scores from highest through lowest, then identified the middle or halfway point of the entire distribution. “Right on!” he exclaimed. “Now I know that half the respondents fell above this point, and the other half of the respondents fell below this point. Let me write this down. The _________ is…..”

