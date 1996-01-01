Which situation presents an example of benevolent sexism?
Upon having their first child, a couple decides that Celia, who is very dedicated to her career, will continue to work and Marco, who does not like his job, will stay home with the children.
A principal at an early childhood school is interviewing two candidates, one man and one woman. Because they are both equally qualified for the job and interview well, he cannot decide whom he wants to hire. He eventually decides to hire the woman because he believes that women are more nurturing and better at working with younger children.
Rhonda is upset about an event at work. She comes home crying, and when her husband Theo asks her what is wrong, she says, “I can’t talk to you. You’re a man and you wouldn’t understand!”
A boy and a girl are dating. The girl asks if she can drive the boy’s car. The boy says, “No way. Women are terrible drivers. Why doesn’t my little bunny go sit on the passenger side like a good girl?” The girl promptly and rightly dumps him.