Why can taking LSD in order to experience its hallucinogenic qualities become a dangerous activity?
Real dangers and hazards may go unnoticed by a person who is “lost” in an LSD fantasy.
Those who take LSD become susceptible to a permanent state of irreversible hallucinogenic psychosis, which leaves them unable to tell reality from fantasy.
Those who overdose on LSD run the risk of experiencing instantaneous cardiac death.
The relationship between the chemical mechanism of LSD and the binding process of endorphins can lead to a medical condition called congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis, or CIPA.