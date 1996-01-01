Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Last night, Kayla thought she was awakened by a noise she heard outside of her bedroom door. When she tried to get up to see what was going on, she found she could not move. She tried to scream but could not make a sound. After several minutes, she was finally able to sit up and wondered what had just happened. The best explanation for Kayla’s experience, according to sleep researchers, is that she experienced

Next question
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.