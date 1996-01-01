Calvin told his therapist that he wanted to stop smoking. During the next visit, Calvin’s therapist directed Calvin to focus deeply on the sound of his voice. The therapist then told Calvin to relax and that he would soon begin to feel tired. As Calvin’s eyes closed, he was told to do a number of other things to which he complied. By the end of the session, Calvin no longer craved cigarettes. What happened?
Calvin was tricked into thinking that smoking was bad for him.
Calvin allowed himself to be hypnotized.
Calvin was regressed back to childhood to a time when he did not smoke.
Calvin was hypnotized against his will.