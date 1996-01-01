Problem

Arnie was trying to memorize a formula for his upcoming quiz in Statistics. “Score minus the mean, square it; next score minus the mean, square it; next score minus the mean, square it; do that for all the scores, add up all those squared differences, and divide the total by N, the sample size; then take the square root of the whole mess. Got it!” And indeed he does! Arnie has memorized the formula for computing: