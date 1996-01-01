Sonja has an exam coming up and she is beginning to worry about it. According to the cognitive mediational theory, how should Sonja try to perceive the exam to make her coping ability more successful?
She should close her eyes and imagine how ashamed she would feel if she failed.
She should perceive the exam as a threat and ramp up her stress level so that she will be able work harder to study.
She should perceive the exam as a challenge or an opportunity to do well.
She should have a cathartic cry and then start studying.