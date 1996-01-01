Clay told his therapist about a dream he had in which he was flying on an airplane, but he was unaware of his destination. Clay’s therapist explained that the flying in his dream, in its latent context, represents freedom and independence from his parents and the unknown destination exemplifies a sense of fear and doubt from no longer having parents as guides. Clay’s therapist appears to be using _____ to explain his dream.
the activation-synthesis hypothesis
a Freudian psychoanalytic interpretation
the activation-information-mode model
Hall’s interpretation of dreams