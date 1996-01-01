Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

President Martin was crowing about the incoming class of first-year students at Brand X University. “Last year the mean SAT score for first-year students was 1260,” he began, “and this year it’s risen to 1270! I think we can all be proud of that!” Although the scores from one year to the next are indeed different, why should no one get too excited?

Next question
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.