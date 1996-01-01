According to Carol Dweck’s research investigating achievement motivation, why might a student who has a history of bad grades be most at risk for developing learned helplessness?
The student may become depressed as a result of the shame from failure.
The student may feel the history of bad grades is attributed to a loss of internal locus of control and give up.
The student may become depressed because of the belief that intelligence is fixed, unchangeable, and out of personal control.
The student had previously earned praise from parents and teachers based on effort rather than grades.