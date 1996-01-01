In a later modification of the classic Bobo doll experiment, the children who had seen a model beat up the doll and then get rewarded showed aggression toward the doll. Another group had seen the model get punished rather than rewarded. Which of the following statements about these other children is true?
They did not beat up the doll until offered a reward to demonstrate what the model had done.
They refused to beat up the doll under any circumstances.
They beat up the doll but denied doing so when asked about it.
Half of them beat up the doll and half did not.