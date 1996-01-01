A study discussed in the textbook researched the effects of different types of information on memory. Its subjects viewed a slide presentation of a traffic accident. The actual slide presentation contained a stop sign, but in a written summary of the presentation, the sign was referred to as a yield sign. What were the results of this study?
Subjects who were given no information after viewing the slides were far less accurate in their memories for the kind of sign present than were subjects who were given misleading information.
Subjects who were given misleading information prior to viewing the slides were far more accurate in their memories for the kind of sign present than were subjects who were given no information.
Subjects who were given misleading information prior to viewing the slides were far less accurate in their memories for the kind of sign present than were subjects who were given no information.
Subjects who were given misleading information after viewing the slides were far less accurate in their memories for the kind of sign present than were subjects who were given no such information.