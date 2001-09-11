Why do flashbulb memories seem so vivid and exact?
Emotional reactions seem to stimulate the release of hormones that have been shown to enhance the formation of long-term memories.
Emotional reactions seem to stimulate a person's ability to engage in elaborative rehearsal that is known to enhance the formation of long-term memories.
Emotional reactions seem to stimulate the release of hormones that have been shown to enhance the formation of sensory memories.
Emotional reactions seem to stimulate a person's ability to engage in elaborative rehearsal that is known to enhance the formation of sensory memories.