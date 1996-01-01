Which situation is an example of behavior from a person who is a sensation seeker?
On a beautiful day, Reggie impulsively decides to skip school and go hiking.
Lucretia daydreams of going hiking, but she remembers that she has a test in science class, so she goes to school because she knows it is the right thing to do.
Prospero has been planning for his family’s vacation to Disney World for months. He has read all the travel books, knows the monorail schedule, and has packed clothes to be prepared for any kind of weather.
Thurston is taking his family to a new restaurant he has never been to before. He prints a map and driving directions, just to be sure they do not get lost on the way.