At the end of the first day of kindergarten and the entire week thereafter, Jeremiah’s teacher exclaimed, “You may all leave” just after the sounding of a loud bell. On the first day of the second week of school, Jeremiah immediately left the room just as the school bell rang, without any notice from his teacher. In this example, what is the conditioned response?
Jeremiah left the room after his teacher told him to do so.
Jeremiah left the room after the bell rang.
Jeremiah’s teacher told the class to leave.
The bell rang loudly.