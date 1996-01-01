What is the difference between personality and character?
Personality is the unique way in which each individual thinks, acts, and feels throughout life, whereas character refers to the enduring characteristics with which each person is born.
Personality refers to the enduring characteristics with which each person is born, whereas character is the unique way in which each individual thinks, acts, and feels throughout life.
Personality is the unique way in which each individual thinks, acts, and feels throughout life, whereas character refers to value judgments made about a person’s morals or ethical behavior.
Personality refers to value judgments made about a person’s morals or ethical behavior, whereas character is the unique way in which each individual thinks, acts, and feels throughout life.