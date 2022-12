Problem

Dr. Acula was discussing the results of a recent exam with his students. “I’m really impressed,” he said. “You don’t see this often, but we’re seeing it now. The mean, median, and mode of the distribution of exam scores were all pretty much identical to one another; 75.2, 75, and 74.” “A-ha,” whispered Jasper to his friend Lola, “so in other words it was a:”