Problem

Dr. Recitative eyeballed a large set of scores: 170, 170, 168, 168, 168, 167, 166, 166, 165, 164, 164, 164, 164, 164, 163, 160, 159, 159, 158 ,157, 157, 157, 156, 155, 155, 155, 155, 155, 152, 152, 150, 149, 148, 148, 148, 147, 147, 146, 145, 145, 145, 145, 143, 140, 140, 140, 140. “Okay, so the range here is 30,” she announced, then moved on to scan another set of responses. Edgar, her lab assistant, whispered to Yulya, “How did she do that so fast, eh?!” Yulya replied:

