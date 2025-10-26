Define each of the following.
g. Unusual event
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
Pick 4 The Illinois Lottery’s PICK 4 game is similar to PICK 3, except a player must match a sequence of four repeatable numbers, ranging from 0 to 9, in exact order (for example, 5–8–5–1). With a single ticket, what is the probability of matching the four winning numbers?
Arizona’s Pick 5 In one of Arizona’s lotteries, balls are numbered 1–35. Five balls are selected randomly, without replacement. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. To win, your numbers must match the five selected. Determine your probability of winning Arizona’s Pick 5 with one ticket.
Simulation
Use a graphing calculator or statistical software to simulate the game of roulette, using an integer distribution for the numbers 1 through 38. Repeat the simulation 100 times. Let the number 37 represent 0 and the number 38 represent 00. Use the results of the simulation to answer the following questions.
b. What is the probability that the ball lands either in the slot marked 0 or in the one marked 00?
Flipping a Coin What is the probability of obtaining five heads in a row when flipping a fair coin? Interpret this probability.
"Derivatives
In finance, a derivative is a financial asset whose value is determined (derived) from a bundle of various assets, such as mortgages. Suppose a randomly selected mortgage has a probability of 0.01 of default.
d. In part (b), we made the assumption that the likelihood of default is independent. Do you believe this is a reasonable assumption? Explain."