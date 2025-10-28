Pick 4 The Illinois Lottery’s PICK 4 game is similar to PICK 3, except a player must match a sequence of four repeatable numbers, ranging from 0 to 9, in exact order (for example, 5–8–5–1). With a single ticket, what is the probability of matching the four winning numbers?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Flipping a Coin What is the probability of obtaining five heads in a row when flipping a fair coin? Interpret this probability.
Key Concepts
Probability of Independent Events
Probability of a Single Event
Interpreting Probability Values
Arizona’s Pick 5 In one of Arizona’s lotteries, balls are numbered 1–35. Five balls are selected randomly, without replacement. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. To win, your numbers must match the five selected. Determine your probability of winning Arizona’s Pick 5 with one ticket.
Packaging Error
Because of a mistake in packaging, a case of 12 bottles of red wine contained five Merlot and seven Cabernet, each without labels. All the bottles look identical and any has an equal chance of being chosen. Three bottles are selected at random.
b. What is the probability that exactly two are Merlot?
Simulation
Use a graphing calculator or statistical software to simulate the game of roulette, using an integer distribution for the numbers 1 through 38. Repeat the simulation 100 times. Let the number 37 represent 0 and the number 38 represent 00. Use the results of the simulation to answer the following questions.
b. What is the probability that the ball lands either in the slot marked 0 or in the one marked 00?
"Derivatives
In finance, a derivative is a financial asset whose value is determined (derived) from a bundle of various assets, such as mortgages. Suppose a randomly selected mortgage has a probability of 0.01 of default.
d. In part (b), we made the assumption that the likelihood of default is independent. Do you believe this is a reasonable assumption? Explain."
You Explain It! Independence Suppose a mother already has three girls from three separate pregnancies. Does the fact that the mother already has three girls affect the likelihood of having a fourth girl? Explain.
"Driver Fatalities The following data represent the number of drivers involved in a fatal crash in 2016 in various light and weather conditions.
c. Is the dark (without light) more dangerous in normal weather or in rain? Explain."
"Putting It Together: Success Sequence
Is there a ""path"" to success? Brookings scholars Ron Haskins and Isabel Sawhill suggest the path to success is: education, followed by work, followed by marriage, followed by children. Sociologists Wendy Wang and W. Bradford Wilcox tracked a cohort of young millennial adults from their teenage years to early adulthood (ages 28 to 34) and recorded information about their education, marital status, child-rearing, and income.
a. Why is this a cohort study?
"