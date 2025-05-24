Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
3:01 minutes
Problem 2.3.50
Textbook Question
Finding the Mean of a Frequency Distribution In Exercises 49–52, approximate the mean of the frequency distribution.
Social Media The average daily amounts of time (in minutes) spent on Snapchat
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the midpoints of each class interval. The midpoint is calculated as the average of the lower and upper boundaries of each interval. For example, for the interval 0–19, the midpoint is (0 + 19) / 2 = 9.5.
Step 2: Multiply each midpoint by its corresponding frequency to find the 'frequency × midpoint' product for each class interval. For example, for the interval 0–19, the product is 9.5 × 8 = 76.
Step 3: Sum all the 'frequency × midpoint' products obtained in Step 2. This gives the total of all weighted midpoints.
Step 4: Calculate the total frequency by summing all the frequencies provided in the table. For example, the total frequency is 8 + 8 + 15 + 10 + 7 = 48.
Step 5: Divide the sum of 'frequency × midpoint' products (from Step 3) by the total frequency (from Step 4) to approximate the mean of the frequency distribution. The formula is Mean = (Σ(frequency × midpoint)) / (Σ(frequency)).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean of a Frequency Distribution
The mean of a frequency distribution is calculated by multiplying each class midpoint by its corresponding frequency, summing these products, and then dividing by the total number of observations. This provides a weighted average that reflects the distribution of data across different intervals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Class Midpoint
The class midpoint is the value that lies in the middle of a class interval. It is calculated by averaging the lower and upper boundaries of the interval. For example, for the interval 0-19, the midpoint is (0 + 19) / 2 = 9.5, which is used in calculating the mean.
Recommended video:
04:15
Frequency Polygons Example 1
Frequency
Frequency refers to the number of occurrences of a particular value or range of values in a dataset. In the context of a frequency distribution, it indicates how many data points fall within each specified interval, which is essential for calculating measures like the mean.
Recommended video:
04:41
Creating Frequency Polygons
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice