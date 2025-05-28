Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
1:30 minutes
Problem 2.3.39
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37– 40, without performing any calculations, determine which measure of central tendency best represents the graphed data. Explain your reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the graph and note that the data is unimodal and symmetric, meaning it has one peak and the distribution is roughly balanced on both sides of the center.
Step 2: Recall the three measures of central tendency: mean, median, and mode. The mean is the average of all data points, the median is the middle value when data is ordered, and the mode is the most frequently occurring value.
Step 3: For symmetric distributions, the mean is typically the best measure of central tendency because it takes into account all data points and reflects the center of the distribution accurately.
Step 4: The mode, which represents the most frequent heart rate, could also be considered, but it may not fully represent the center of the data if the distribution is symmetric.
Step 5: Conclude that the mean is the best measure of central tendency for this data because the graph is symmetric and unimodal, ensuring the mean accurately represents the center of the distribution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice