Age Gap at Marriage

Is there a relation between the age difference between husband and wife and the percent of a country that is literate? Researchers found the least-squares regression between age difference (husband age minus wife age), y, and literacy rate (percent of the population that is literate), x, is

ŷ = -0.0527x + 7.1

The model applied for 18 ≤ x ≤ 100.

Source: Xu Zhang and Solomon W. Polachek, State University of New York at Binghamton “The Husband-Wife Age Gap at First Marriage: A Cross-Country Analysis.”

a. Interpret the slope.