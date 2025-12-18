Using the sample data below, create a confidence interval for to see if there is evidence that there is a positive correlation between and with .
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Age Gap at Marriage
Is there a relation between the age difference between husband and wife and the percent of a country that is literate? Researchers found the least-squares regression between age difference (husband age minus wife age), y, and literacy rate (percent of the population that is literate), x, is
ŷ = -0.0527x + 7.1
The model applied for 18 ≤ x ≤ 100.
Source: Xu Zhang and Solomon W. Polachek, State University of New York at Binghamton “The Husband-Wife Age Gap at First Marriage: A Cross-Country Analysis.”
a. Interpret the slope.
Key Concepts
Least-Squares Regression Line
Slope Interpretation in Regression
Contextual Understanding of Variables
You Explain It! Study Time and Exam Scores
After the first exam in a statistics course, Professor Katula surveyed 14 randomly selected students to determine the relation between the amount of time they spent studying for the exam and exam score. She found that a linear relation exists between the two variables. The least-squares regression line that describes this relation is:
ŷ = 6.3333x + 53.0298
b. Interpret the slope.
Bull Markets A bull market is defined as a market condition in which the price of a security rises for an extended period of time. A bull market in the stock market is often defined as a condition in which a market rises by 20% or more without a 20% decline. The data to the right represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) during the 25 bull markets dating back to 1929 (the year of the famous market crash).
e. Interpret the slope.
Income and Education
In Problem 15 from Section 4.1, a scatter diagram and correlation coefficient suggested there is a linear relation between the percentage of individuals who have at least a bachelor's degree and median income in the states. In fact, the least-squares regression equation is ŷ = 1103x + 31,955 where y is the median income and x is the percentage of individuals 25 years and older with at least a bachelor's degree in the state.
c. Interpret the slope.
You Explain It! CO2 and Energy Production
The least-squares regression equation ŷ = 1.3491x - 11.2847 relates the carbon dioxide emissions (in millions of tonnes), y, and electricity produced (terawatt-hours), x, for all countries in the world.
Source: www.bp.com
a. Interpret the slope.
Problems 17–22 use the results from Problems 27–32 in Section 4.1.
"[NW] [DATA] An Unhealthy Commute (Refer to Problem 27, Section 4.1.) The following data represent commute times (in minutes) and score on a well-being survey.
b. Explain the meaning of the slope and y-intercept in this context, if possible.
Problems 17–22 use the results from Problems 27–32 in Section 4.1.
[DATA] Hurricanes (Refer to Problem 32, Section 4.1.) The following data represent the maximum wind speed (in knots) and atmospheric pressure (in millibars) for a random sample of hurricanes that originated in the Atlantic Ocean.
b. Explain what the slope represents.
Problems 17–22 use the results from Problems 27–32 in Section 4.1.
[DATA] Credit Scores (Refer to Problem 28, Section 4.1.) An economist wants to determine the relation between one’s FICO score, x, and the interest rate of a 36-month auto loan, y. The given data represent the interest rate (in percent) a bank would offer on a 36-month auto loan for various FICO scores.
b. Describe what the slope and y-intercept represent in this context. Note: Credit scores range from 300 to 850.