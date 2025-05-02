Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is calculated as the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Range Rule of Thumb The range rule of thumb is a simple method for estimating the standard deviation of a dataset. It states that the standard deviation can be approximated as one-fourth of the range of the data, where the range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values. This rule provides a quick way to gauge variability without performing detailed calculations. Recommended video: 5:14 5:14 Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events