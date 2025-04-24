Table of contents
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Problem 3.2.45d
Textbook Question
Why Divide by ? Let a population consist of the values 9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, and 20 cigarettes smoked in a day (based on data from the California Health Interview Survey). Assume that samples of two values are randomly selected with replacement from this population. (That is, a selected value is replaced before the second selection is made.)
d. Which approach results in values that are better estimates of part (b) or part (c)? Why? When computing variances of samples, should you use division by n or
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question is asking about the difference between dividing by n (the sample size) versus dividing by n-1 when calculating sample variance. This is a fundamental concept in statistics related to unbiased estimation.
Step 2: Recall the formulas for variance. For a population variance, the formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msup><mi>σ</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>. For a sample variance, the formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msup><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>x̄</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>. The key difference is the denominator: n for population variance and n-1 for sample variance.
Step 3: Understand why we divide by n-1 for sample variance. Dividing by n-1 instead of n corrects for bias in the estimation of the population variance. This adjustment is known as Bessel's correction. It ensures that the sample variance is an unbiased estimator of the population variance.
Step 4: Relate this to the problem. When computing variances of samples, using division by n-1 provides better estimates of the population variance because it accounts for the fact that the sample mean is itself an estimate and introduces variability. Dividing by n would underestimate the population variance.
Step 5: Answer the question about which approach results in better estimates. Using division by n-1 (sample variance formula) results in values that are better estimates of the population variance. This is because it adjusts for the bias introduced by using the sample mean as an estimate of the population mean.
Population and Sample
In statistics, a population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about which we seek to draw conclusions, while a sample is a subset of that population selected for analysis. Understanding the distinction is crucial because statistical methods often rely on samples to estimate population parameters, such as means and variances, especially when it is impractical to collect data from the entire population.
Variance and Sample Variance
Variance is a measure of how much values in a dataset differ from the mean of that dataset. When calculating the variance of a sample, we use the formula that divides by n-1 (where n is the sample size) instead of n to account for the fact that we are estimating the population variance from a sample. This adjustment, known as Bessel's correction, helps to provide an unbiased estimate of the population variance.
Sampling with Replacement
Sampling with replacement means that after an item is selected from the population, it is returned before the next selection, allowing the same item to be chosen multiple times. This method affects the independence of samples and the calculations of probabilities and variances, as it maintains the same population size for each selection, which can lead to different statistical properties compared to sampling without replacement.
