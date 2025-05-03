Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentile A percentile is a statistical measure that indicates the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group falls. For example, the 50th percentile (median) is the value that separates the higher half from the lower half of the data set. In this context, finding the percentile for a specific weight, such as 3647 mg, involves determining how many weights in the dataset are less than or equal to 3647 mg.

Data Set A data set is a collection of related values or observations, often organized in a structured format. In this case, the weights provided in the image represent a data set from which we can analyze the distribution of values. Understanding the data set is crucial for calculating percentiles, as it provides the context and range of values needed for comparison. Recommended video: Guided course 04:39 04:39 Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data