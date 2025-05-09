z Scores. In Exercises 5–8, express all z scores with two decimal places.





Diastolic Blood Pressure of Females For the diastolic blood pressure measurements of females listed in Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, the highest measurement is 98 mm Hg. The 147 diastolic blood pressure measurements of females have a mean of 70.2 mm Hg and a standard deviation of 11.2 mm Hg.





b. How many standard deviations is that [the difference found in part (a)]?