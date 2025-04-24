Why Divide by ? Let a population consist of the values 9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, and 20 cigarettes smoked in a day (based on data from the California Health Interview Survey). Assume that samples of two values are randomly selected with replacement from this population. (That is, a selected value is replaced before the second selection is made.)

b. After listing the nine different possible samples of two values selected with replacement, find the sample variance (which includes division by ) for each of them; then find the mean of the nine sample variances s2.