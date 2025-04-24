Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
8:24 minutes
Problem 3.2.45b
Textbook Question
Why Divide by ? Let a population consist of the values 9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, and 20 cigarettes smoked in a day (based on data from the California Health Interview Survey). Assume that samples of two values are randomly selected with replacement from this population. (That is, a selected value is replaced before the second selection is made.)
b. After listing the nine different possible samples of two values selected with replacement, find the sample variance (which includes division by ) for each of them; then find the mean of the nine sample variances s2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the sample variance for all possible samples of size 2 (with replacement) from the population {9, 10, 20}. Then, we calculate the mean of these sample variances. Sample variance is calculated using the formula: s² = (Σ(xᵢ - x̄)²) / (n - 1), where x̄ is the sample mean, xᵢ are the sample values, and n is the sample size.
Step 2: List all possible samples of size 2 with replacement. Since the population has 3 values (9, 10, 20), and sampling is done with replacement, the total number of samples is 3 × 3 = 9. The samples are: (9, 9), (9, 10), (9, 20), (10, 9), (10, 10), (10, 20), (20, 9), (20, 10), (20, 20).
Step 3: For each sample, calculate the sample mean (x̄). For example, for the sample (9, 9), the mean is x̄ = (9 + 9) / 2 = 9. Repeat this calculation for all 9 samples.
Step 4: For each sample, calculate the sample variance (s²). Use the formula s² = (Σ(xᵢ - x̄)²) / (n - 1), where n = 2. For example, for the sample (9, 9), the variance is s² = [(9 - 9)² + (9 - 9)²] / (2 - 1) = 0. Repeat this calculation for all 9 samples.
Step 5: Find the mean of the 9 sample variances. Add up all the sample variances calculated in Step 4 and divide by 9 (the total number of samples). This gives the mean of the sample variances.
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Variance
Sample variance is a measure of how much the values in a sample differ from the sample mean. It is calculated by taking the sum of the squared differences between each sample value and the sample mean, then dividing by the number of observations minus one (n-1). This adjustment (using n-1) corrects for bias in the estimation of the population variance from a sample.
Random Sampling with Replacement
Random sampling with replacement means that each selected value is returned to the population before the next selection. This method ensures that each selection is independent and that the probability of selecting any value remains constant throughout the sampling process. It is crucial for calculating probabilities and variances in statistical analysis.
Mean of Sample Variances
The mean of sample variances is the average of the variances calculated from multiple samples. It provides an overall estimate of the variability within the population based on the sampled data. This mean is particularly useful in understanding the distribution of variances and can help in making inferences about the population variance.
