Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
3:12 minutes
Problem 3.3.5a
Textbook Question
z Scores. In Exercises 5–8, express all z scores with two decimal places.
Diastolic Blood Pressure of Females For the diastolic blood pressure measurements of females listed in Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, the highest measurement is 98 mm Hg. The 147 diastolic blood pressure measurements of females have a mean of 70.2 mm Hg and a standard deviation of 11.2 mm Hg.
a. What is the difference between the highest diastolic blood pressure and the mean of the diastolic blood pressures for females?
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the difference between the highest diastolic blood pressure measurement and the mean diastolic blood pressure for females. This is a straightforward subtraction problem.
Step 2: Identify the given values. From the problem, the highest diastolic blood pressure is 98 mm Hg, the mean diastolic blood pressure is 70.2 mm Hg, and the standard deviation is 11.2 mm Hg (though the standard deviation is not needed for this specific part of the problem).
Step 3: Write the formula for the difference. The difference can be calculated as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>D</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>X</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>X</mi></math> is the highest diastolic blood pressure and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi></math> is the mean diastolic blood pressure.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Replace <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>X</mi></math> with 98 and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi></math> with 70.2 in the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>D</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>98</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>70.2</mn></math>.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction to find the difference. This will give you the numerical value of the difference between the highest diastolic blood pressure and the mean.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z Scores
A z score, or standard score, indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z scores are useful for comparing data points from different distributions and understanding their relative position within a dataset.
Mean
The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency that is calculated by summing all values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the center of the data distribution. In the context of blood pressure measurements, the mean gives an idea of the typical diastolic blood pressure for females in the dataset.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistic that measures the dispersion or spread of a set of values around the mean. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread. In this case, the standard deviation of 11.2 mm Hg helps to understand the variability in diastolic blood pressure measurements among females.
