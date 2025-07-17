Performing a Runs Test In Exercises 15 – 20, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical values, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Use α = 0.05

[APPLET] Dog Identifications A team of veterinarians record, in order, the genders of every dog that is microchipped at their pet hospital in one month. The genders of recently microchipped dogs are shown, where F represents a female and M represents a male. A veterinarian claims that the microchips are random by gender. Do you have enough evidence to reject the doctor’s claim?

M M F M F F F F F M M M F F

F M F F F F F M F F F M F F F