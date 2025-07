[APPLET] Test Scores and GNI In Exercises 9 –12, use the table below. The table shows the average achievement scores of 15-year-olds in science and mathematics along with the per capita gross national incomes (GNI) of nine randomly selected countries for a recent year. (The GNI is a measure of the total value of goods and services produced by the economy of a country.) (Source: Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development; The World Bank)

Math and GNI At α = 0.05, can you conclude that there is a significant correlation between mathematics achievement scores and per capita GNI?