Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

Hourly Wages A labor organization claims that the median hourly wage of computer systems analysts is $41.93. In a random sample of 45 computer systems analysts, 18 earn less than $41.93 per hour, 25 earn more than $41.93 per hour, and 2 earn $41.93 per hour. At , can you reject the labor organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)