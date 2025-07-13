Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Run A run in statistics refers to a sequence of consecutive identical elements in a dataset. For example, in the sequence T F T F T T T F F F T F, the runs are the groups of consecutive T's or F's. Identifying runs helps in analyzing patterns and transitions within the data.

Length of a Run The length of a run is the count of consecutive identical elements within that run. For instance, in the sequence provided, the run 'T T T' has a length of 3, while 'F F F' has a length of 3 as well. Understanding the lengths of runs is crucial for statistical analysis, particularly in run tests.