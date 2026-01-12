Constructing Confidence Intervals for μ1-μ2. When the sampling distribution for x̅1-x̅2 is approximated by a t-distribution and the populations have equal variances, you can construct a confidence interval for μ1-μ2, as shown below.
Construct the indicated confidence interval for μ1-μ2 . Assume the populations are approximately normal with equal variances.
10K Race
To compare the mean ages of male and female participants in a 10K race, you randomly select several ages from both sexes. The results are shown below. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the difference in mean ages of male and female participants in the race. (Adapted from Great Race)