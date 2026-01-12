In Exercises 21 and 22, (c) find the test statistic F, Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.

[APPLET] The table shows the monthly electric bills (in dollars) for a sample of households from four regions of the United States. At α=0.10, can you conclude that the mean monthly electric bill is different in at least one of the regions? (Adapted from U.S. Energy Information Administration)