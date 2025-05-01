Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Multiple Choice
A library has chosen to select the two monthly book club reads by randomly choosing two books from a list of top 100 adult reads posted in the local newspaper. On the list, 62 books are fiction and 38 books are nonfiction. What is the probability of choosing two nonfiction books for this month's book club meeting?
A
0.38
B
0.14
C
0.24
D
0.23
