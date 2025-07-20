Explain how to perform a two-sample t-test for the difference between two population means.
In a recent year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median number of years that wage and salary employees had been with their current employer (called employee tenure) was 4.1 years. Information on employee tenure has been gathered since 1996 using the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 households that provides information on employment, unemployment, earnings, demographics, and other characteristics of the U.S. population ages 16 and over. With respect to employee tenure, the questions measure how long employees have been with their current employers, not how long they plan to stay with their employers.
A congressional representative claims that the median tenure for employees from the representative’s district is less than the national median tenure of 4.1 years. The claim is based on the representative’s data, which is shown in the table at the right above. (Assume that the employees were randomly selected.)
a. Is it possible that the claim is true? What questions should you ask about how the data were collected?
Key Concepts
Median
Random Sampling
Hypothesis Testing
In Exercises 5–8, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1>μ2; α=0.05
Population statistics: σ1= 0.30 and σ2= 0.23
Sample statistics: x̅1 = 1.28, n1 = 96, and x̅2= 1.34, n2= 85
Find the critical value(s) for the alternative hypothesis, level of significance , and sample sizes and . Assume that the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are (a) equal and (b) not equal.
Ha:μ1>μ2 , α=0.01 , n1=12 , n2=15
What is the requirement for the sample size of each sample when using the Wilcoxon rank sum test?
b. How would you test the representative’s claim? Can you use a parametric test, or do you need to use a nonparametric test?
c. State the null hypothesis and the alternative hypothesis.
In Exercises 11–16, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1> μ2; α=0.10. Assume (σ1)^2 ≠ (σ2)^2
Sample statistics: x̅1= 520, s1= 25, n1= 7 and x̅2= 500, s2= 55, n2= 6
In Exercises 1–5, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) decide which nonparametric test to use, (c) find the critical value(s), (d) find the test statistic, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
An employment agency claims that there is a difference in the weekly earnings of employees who are union members and employees who are not union members. The table shows the weekly earnings (in dollars) for a random sample of nine union members and eight nonunion members. At , can you support the agency’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)