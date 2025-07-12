Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Textbook Question
In a recent year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median number of years that wage and salary employees had been with their current employer (called employee tenure) was 4.1 years. Information on employee tenure has been gathered since 1996 using the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 households that provides information on employment, unemployment, earnings, demographics, and other characteristics of the U.S. population ages 16 and over. With respect to employee tenure, the questions measure how long employees have been with their current employers, not how long they plan to stay with their employers.
A congressional representative claims that the median tenure for employees from the representative’s district is less than the national median tenure of 4.1 years. The claim is based on the representative’s data, which is shown in the table at the right above. (Assume that the employees were randomly selected.)
b. How would you test the representative’s claim? Can you use a parametric test, or do you need to use a nonparametric test?
