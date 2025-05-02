Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Counting
2:34 minutes
Problem 4.4.23a
Textbook Question
Corporate Officers and Committees The Self Driving Unicycle Company was recently successfully funded via Kickstarter and must now appoint a president, chief executive officer (CEO), chief operating officer (COO), and chief financial officer (CFO), and chief human resources officer (CHR). It must also appoint a strategic planning committee with five different members. There are 15 qualified candidates, and officers can also serve on the committee.
a. How many different ways can the five officers be appointed?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves arranging 5 officers (president, CEO, COO, CFO, and CHR) from a pool of 15 candidates. Since the roles are distinct, the order in which the officers are chosen matters. This is a permutation problem.
Step 2: Use the formula for permutations, which is given by: <math>P(n, r) = \frac{n!}{(n - r)!}</math>, where 'n' is the total number of candidates (15) and 'r' is the number of positions to fill (5).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula: <math>P(15, 5) = \frac{15!}{(15 - 5)!} = \frac{15!}{10!}</math>. This simplifies the calculation by canceling out the factorial terms from 10! downward.
Step 4: Expand the numerator (15!) up to the first 5 terms, as the rest will cancel with the denominator (10!): <math>15 \times 14 \times 13 \times 12 \times 11</math>. This gives the total number of ways to arrange the 5 officers.
Step 5: Conclude that the result of this calculation represents the total number of distinct ways to appoint the 5 officers from the 15 candidates.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Permutations
Permutations refer to the different arrangements of a set of items where the order matters. In this context, the appointment of corporate officers is a permutation problem because each position (president, CEO, COO, CFO, CHR) is distinct and the order of selection affects the outcome. The formula for permutations is n! / (n - r)!, where n is the total number of candidates and r is the number of positions to fill.
Recommended video:
07:11
Introduction to Permutations
Combinations
Combinations are selections of items where the order does not matter. In the context of forming a strategic planning committee from the pool of candidates, combinations are used because the arrangement of committee members is irrelevant. The formula for combinations is n! / [r!(n - r)!], where n is the total number of candidates and r is the number of members to choose.
Recommended video:
Factorial
A factorial, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers up to n. Factorials are essential in calculating permutations and combinations, as they provide the total number of ways to arrange or select items. For example, 5! equals 120, representing the number of ways to arrange five distinct officers. Understanding factorials is crucial for solving problems involving arrangements and selections.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Permutations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning