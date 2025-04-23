Table of contents
4. Probability
Counting
2:02 minutes
Problem 4.4.25a
Textbook Question
Is the Researcher Cheating? You become suspicious when a genetics researcher “randomly” selects numerous groups of 20 newborn babies and seems to consistently get 10 girls and 10 boys. The researcher claims that it is common to get 10 girls and 10 boys in such cases.
a. If 20 newborn babies are randomly selected, how many different gender sequences are possible?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The researcher is selecting 20 newborn babies and we are tasked with determining the number of different gender sequences possible. Each baby can either be a boy (B) or a girl (G), making this a problem of binary outcomes.
Step 2: Recognize that the number of different gender sequences corresponds to the total number of combinations of boys and girls in the group. Since each baby has two possible outcomes (boy or girl), the total number of sequences can be calculated using the formula for permutations with repetition: \( 2^{n} \), where \( n \) is the number of babies.
Step 3: Substitute \( n = 20 \) into the formula \( 2^{n} \). This gives \( 2^{20} \), which represents the total number of possible gender sequences for 20 babies.
Step 4: To interpret this result, note that \( 2^{20} \) accounts for every possible arrangement of boys and girls, including sequences like all boys, all girls, and any mix in between.
Step 5: Conclude that the calculation of \( 2^{20} \) provides the total number of gender sequences possible, which is a very large number, reflecting the vast number of combinations that can occur when selecting 20 newborns.
