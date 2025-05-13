Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
3:17 minutes
Problem 6.4.16a
Textbook Question
Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.
Aircraft Cockpit The overhead panel in an aircraft cockpit typically includes controls for such features as landing lights, fuel booster pumps, and oxygen. It is important for pilots to be able to reach those overhead controls while sitting. Seated adult males have overhead grip reaches that are normally distributed with a mean of 51.6 in. and a standard deviation of 2.2 in.
a. If an aircraft is designed for pilots with an overhead grip reach of 53 in., what percentage of adult males would not be able to reach the overhead controls? Is that percentage too high?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning