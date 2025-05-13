Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.





Aircraft Cockpit The overhead panel in an aircraft cockpit typically includes controls for such features as landing lights, fuel booster pumps, and oxygen. It is important for pilots to be able to reach those overhead controls while sitting. Seated adult males have overhead grip reaches that are normally distributed with a mean of 51.6 in. and a standard deviation of 2.2 in.





a. If an aircraft is designed for pilots with an overhead grip reach of 53 in., what percentage of adult males would not be able to reach the overhead controls? Is that percentage too high?