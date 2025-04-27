Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.





Doorway Height The Boeing 757-200 ER airliner carries 200 passengers and has doors with a height of 72 in. Heights of men are normally distributed with a mean of 68.6 in. and a standard deviation of 2.8 in. (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B).





a. If a male passenger is randomly selected, find the probability that he can fit through the doorway without bending.