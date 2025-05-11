Constructing Normal Quantile Plots. In Exercises 17–20, use the given data values to identify the corresponding z scores that are used for a normal quantile plot, then identify the coordinates of each point in the normal quantile plot. Construct the normal quantile plot, then determine whether the data appear to be from a population with a normal distribution.





Earthquake Depths A sample of depths (km) of earthquakes is obtained from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B: 17.3, 7.0, 7.0, 7.0, 8.1, 6.8.