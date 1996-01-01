Graphical Analysis In Exercises 21–24, you are asked to compare three data sets.
(c) Estimate the sample standard deviations. Then determine how close each of your estimates is by finding the sample standard deviations.
i.
ii.
iii.
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (b) find the sample standard deviation. Assume the population is normally distributed.
SAT Scores The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
b. Determine the population mean and standard deviation length of all tornadoes in 2017.
[DATA] Homeruns Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_2_24 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. The variable “TrueDist” represents the distance, in feet, that the homerun traveled for all homeruns hit in the 2014 season.
b. Find the population mean and population standard deviation distance.
In Problems 5–10, by hand, find the population variance and standard deviation or the sample variance and standard deviation as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
Population: 1, 19, 25, 15, 12, 16, 28, 13, 6
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the range, sample variance, and sample standard deviation time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9