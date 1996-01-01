Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (b) find the sample standard deviation. Assume the population is normally distributed.
SAT Scores The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 21–24, you are asked to compare three data sets.
(c) Estimate the sample standard deviations. Then determine how close each of your estimates is by finding the sample standard deviations.
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
b. Determine the population mean and standard deviation length of all tornadoes in 2017.
Putting It Together: Bike Sharing Bicycle sharing exists in a variety of cities around the country. Los Angeles has the Metro Bike Share system. Users pick up a bike from one station, go for a ride, and return the bike to any station. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats and download the file 8_1_34. The data represent the duration (in minutes) of all rides in the fourth quarter (October through December) of 2018.
b. Determine the population mean and standard deviation duration.
In Problems 5–10, by hand, find the population variance and standard deviation or the sample variance and standard deviation as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
Population: 1, 19, 25, 15, 12, 16, 28, 13, 6
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the range, sample variance, and sample standard deviation time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9
Which Professor? Suppose Professor Alpha and Professor Omega each teach Introductory Biology. You need to decide which professor to take the class from and have just completed your Introductory Statistics course. Records obtained from past students indicate that students in Professor Alpha’s class have a mean score of 80% with a standard deviation of 5%, while past students in Professor Omega’s class have a mean score of 80% with a standard deviation of 10%. Decide which instructor to take for Introductory Biology using a statistical argument.