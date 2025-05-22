Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data points. It quantifies how much the individual data points deviate from the sample mean. A low standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread of values. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Frequency Distribution A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. It is often represented graphically using histograms, where the x-axis represents the data entries and the y-axis represents the frequency of those entries. This visual representation helps in understanding the distribution and central tendencies of the data. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions