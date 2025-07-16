Use the frequency distribution in Exercise 4 to estimate the sample mean and sample standard deviation of the data. Do the formulas for grouped data give results that are as accurate as the individual entry formulas? Explain.
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 21–24, you are asked to compare three data sets.
(c) Estimate the sample standard deviations. Then determine how close each of your estimates is by finding the sample standard deviations.
i. ii. iii.
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (b) find the sample standard deviation. Assume the population is normally distributed.
SAT Scores The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors
Find the standard deviation of the sample below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth.
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Super Bowl Jersey Numbers Listed below are the jersey numbers of the 11 offensive players on the starting roster of the New England Patriots when they won Super Bowl LIII. What do the results tell us?
12 26 46 15 11 87 77 62 60 69 61
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Super Bowl Ages Listed below are the ages of the same 11 players used in the preceding exercise. How are the resulting statistics fundamentally different from those found in the preceding exercise?
41 24 30 31 32 29 25 26 26 25 30
Identifying Significant Values with the Range Rule of Thumb. In Exercises 33–36, use the range rule of thumb to identify the limits separating values that are significantly low or significantly high.
U.S. Presidents Based on Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B, at the time of their first inauguration, presidents have a mean age of 55.2 years and a standard deviation of 6.9 years. Is the minimum required 35-year age for a president significantly low?