Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data points. It quantifies how much the individual scores differ from the sample mean. To calculate it, you take the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean. This concept is crucial for understanding the spread of SAT scores in the given data set. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In statistics, many tests and confidence intervals assume that the underlying data is normally distributed, which simplifies analysis and interpretation. This assumption is important when constructing confidence intervals for the SAT scores. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities